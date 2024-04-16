Your views on Chelsea v Everton

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Chelsea's victory over Everton in the Premier League on Monday.

Here are some of your answers:

Chelsea fans

Julian: Palmer surely has to be the best buy of the season. What an astonishing player at only 21! I've no doubt all the haters will be reminding us how many penalties he has scored, but in such a chaotic season for Chelsea, the kid is a breath of fresh air!

Mathew: Really happy with that performance. Cole Palmer is such a good player for us and these types of performances should definitely make him a candidate for young player of the season. It was also great to see Alfie Gilchrist get his first goal as it’s such a nice sight for our Cobham graduates to score and celebrate with that much passion.

Richard: The Palmer show was amazing and he seemed to have a golden touch in that first 30 minutes, but a special mention to Caicedo, who probably had his best Chelsea match yet. He was strong in the tackle and in link-up play, despite being on nine yellows. Jackson also benefited from being part of a genuine front four.

Everton fans

Dave: We have embarrassed ourselves for long enough. We are not a Premier League club any more - on the field or off it. Luton Town deserve to stay up because they show fight. Nottingham Forest deserve to stay up because they play good football. We do neither of those things. I'll support Everton as long as I live but I'm a realist. Time to say goodbye to the Premier League and try to return when fixed.

Shaun: We had a six-goal advantage over Nottingham Forest wiped away in a single match. This was without a doubt the worst Everton performance I have ever watched.

Philip: Up until this game only the top sides had conceded fewer goals than Everton - so this was a real surprise as our defence has been solid. Leaking goals hasn’t been the problem. Our safety is in our own hands with games left against all of the teams around us at the bottom of the table.