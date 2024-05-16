Your views on Brighton v Chelsea

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Thursday's Premier League game between Brighton and Chelsea.

Here are some of your responses

Brighton fans

Keith: We will be back next season. Some good transfers in the summer and we will be OK.

Mark: The seagulls are really back on form. The Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea games were all excellent football and showing of a deserved place at 10th. Pedro and Adringa have been outstanding!

Richard: Poor season continues. Play like this and the Championship beckons.

Chelsea fans

Matthew: Great win that puts us into sixth place. Great goal from Palmer and it is also great to see Nkunku on the scoresheet (and his celebration, of course), but we did make it nervy before full-time. One more game left which could see us confirm our place in Europe. I am really proud of the team for the way they have performed in the last five games.

Paul: I thought Chelsea were excellent against a very difficult team. We dominated the game especially in midfield and Cole Palmer was his usual incredible self. He is definitely the steal of the season and I hope there is no buy-back clause. But the one real low point was Reece James. Really James - you are better than that. You are one of our own.

Freddie: Ending the season looking like a proper team and everyone working fluidly together. It was great to see Nkunku back on the pitch and scoring too. Let's see the season out and trim the squad over summer to get back into Europe where we belong.

Fossie: Generally a good performance. Pochettino has got them playing well, especially against teams below us in the league. Up to sixth with Europe on the horizon and I now think Poch should see out the next year of his contract. The blight on the performance was Reece James. He is a liability and if we need to sell someone to meet Financial Fair Play rules, it is him we should sell.

Aaron: Happy with a strong finish to the season but some inconsistencies remain. We seem to be maturing with game management, especially given the James red card. I feel optimistic of a top four-finish next season if we sign a top centre-back and hold on to Gallagher.