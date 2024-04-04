Your views on Brentford v Brighton

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Wednesday's Premier League game between Brentford and Brighton.

Here are some of your responses:

Brentford fans

George: Playing Brighton is like looking at our slightly-more handsome reflection in the mirror. Our clubs are run with the same philosophies - they really are just a better version of us: for every underrated Dane we sign, they find a Brazilian wonderkid. We defended very well, and in a game where we never had the edge, I’ll gladly take a draw!

Chuck: A dreadful scoreless game. The Bees looked drained following Saturday’s tremendous effort against Manchester United, but against a well-drilled Brighton it is a good point. Hopefully we can return to winning ways this weekend at Villa Park.

Clarkey: A hard-fought point against an established Premier League team, another step towards a fourth season in the top flight. Three more than I thought we'd ever have. I still pinch myself as a lifelong Bees fan!

Brighton fans

John: The constant 'will he stay or will he go' surrounding De Zerbi has clearly derailed Brighton's season and it would probably be best if Tony Bloom shook his hand and said thanks and goodbye. OK we've had to deal with injuries but the constant uncertainty surrounding De Zerbi can't be good for the players.

Don: A couple of seasons ago taking a point somewhere like Brentford would have been satisfactory. But this does illustrate the enduring Brighton issue, where now expectations are higher than the team’s capability. As it stands, I'm not sure where any further points are coming from (home to Man Utd anyone…).

Steve: The season is fizzling out after promising so much. We still need to remember where we've come from but we can't keep saying this for another 20 years. We need to develop but we can't keep selling our best players. It's a joy supporting BHA, but we lack a cutting edge.