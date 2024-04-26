Your views on boardroom changes at Carrow Road

[BBC]

Norwich City announced this week that changes to the boardroom had been rubber-stamped.

American businessman Mark Attanasio and his Norfolk FB Holdings group are now joint majority shareholders alongside Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

Here are some of your thoughts on the changes:

Mike - I would like to see a tough CEO appointed and Delia/Michael moved to 'Life Presidents'.

Bloxham - The Attanasio's made the Brewers - an unfashionable baseball team, without huge access to cash - into an over-performing one. It's therefore a great fit, especially as Norwich has already significantly outperformed it's financial position over the last 20 years. Thank you Delia/Michael for keeping the club healthy, now let's see where we can get to.

Gary - Hopefully good news but time will tell. We know Attanasio and co are not coming in with a Forest-style open chequebook, but hopefully, at the very least, what they will bring will be a far more professional approach to competing in elite level sport. High level change is long overdue, along with some financial oomph and some proper strategic planning.

Phil - I think this is really positive news for my club. Delia and Michael have done an amazing job for the club, we owe them a huge debt of gratitude, but it's time for a change and fresh impetus. The club had stagnated with nobody really making the tough decisions, recruitment has been poor. We need to get to the next level. I hope we remain self funding, though.