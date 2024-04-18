Your views on Bayern Munich v Arsenal

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich.

Here are some of your responses:

Ben: We are paying the price for Arteta not rotating his squad again. He hasn't learned from last year. At the weekend, and in Munich during the second half, they were burned out and flat. Then Arteta made subs too late and did not refresh the midfield.

Ross: Arsenal have come up against a seasoned Champions League team and challenged admirably. A top-class striker would transform this team into the next bracket and allow us to go to the latter stages and possibly win the competition.

Gumbo: Running out of steam at the business end of the season. Again. Conceding cheap goals, struggling to break down defences, players out of form. Sigh.

James: Another example of not being able to get over the line. Over-passing and no incisive moments will always give the opposition a chance. For all the attractive football we’ve played, we might as well end up mid-table for all the good it’s done us.

David: Really proud of the lads. It's been a rollercoaster ride and clear proof of swift progress under Mikel. They've been so good to us all season, now we need to give them the lift at Molineux to chase down the Premier League title.

Lloyd: Poor attacking performance. Defended well for parts of the game, but we are missing an out-and-out striker. Moving forward we need to invest in a goalscorer. But, it’s good exposure for Arsenal as a young team to get this far! We keep pushing for next year!