Your views on Aston Villa v Bournemouth

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Here are some of your answers:

Jon: The balance in midfield, with Tielemans and McGinn as a pairing, has been excellent since Luiz's suspension. Tielemans bossed the midfield, made some great tackles, was always available, and made many more forward passes than Luiz does. I hope Emery sees that. Rogers is without doubt a Premier League player in the making.

Richard: A little worried after Villa's first-half performance, but why worry? Emery sprinkled his magic during his half-time team talk and the rest is history. What an excellent seven days. I can't see Tottenham catching us with their difficult run-in. Fourth is a real possibility and fifth is nailed in. Everything is improving and it is an utter joy to be a lifelong Villa fan.

Dave: Rogers and McGinn were outstanding and the rest weren't too far behind. Excellent performance considering the 120 minutes we played on Thursday.

Annie: Fab display from the boys. I couldn't be prouder!