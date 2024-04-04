Your views on Arsenal v Luton

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Wednesday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Luton Town.

Here are some of your responses:

Arsenal fans

Vince: It is testament to how far Arsenal have come under Arteta that this game would be newsworthy only if it didn’t end in a home win. Before this, particularly at the closing stages of a season, a game against relegation battlers was potentially a banana peel or a test of Arsenal’s steel. None of that rubbish now. Bring on Brighton and Bayern!

Mark: We treated the Luton game like a training session when in reality goal difference this year could be vital. This could come back to haunt us.

John: Played like Champions. Every player contributed to the team. This is team work.

Luton fans

David: Another North London visit and noble defeat, there must be a lot of sore throats in Luton with the fans in full voice throughout. The patchwork quilt of a team worked relentlessly and with a bit more composure in the box could have got a miraculous point. It's a must-win against Bournemouth. Rob Edwards deserves it.

Nathan: I thought the boys gave everything they had to the cause. We defended brilliantly in the second half and most of the first half too, restricting a top side to mostly half chances. Arsenal were clinical when they had to be. We just missed that final killer pass or cross to really give the Arsenal defence something to really think about. COYH!!

Justin: We took a bit of time to settle into the game but considering the amount of injuries we have, I think overall we gave a good account of ourselves against a very good Arsenal side. I think a lot of people thought we would be onto a hiding and that didn't happen.