Your views on Arsenal v Bayern Munich

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final performance against Bayern Munich.

Here are a selection of your responses:

Malcolm: Saka's penalty appeal - had the same thing happened at the other end, Arsenal would've been furious. This is a young team - learning how to play in Europe takes time and experience. But the signs are good.

Mike: Blatant penalty at the end for Arsenal. If the ref didn't see it clearly then VAR should have intervened. Harry Kane's elbow on Gabriel should have been a red card. Apart from some questionable refereeing decisions, Arsenal should have won that game and only have themselves to blame for the draw. We need to refocus and we'll beat them in Munich next week.

Denis: Arsenal looked shaky in defence and Bukayo Saka had the best chance to win it. At this level of football you cannot afford to make mistakes and poor decisions. All to play for in Munich.

Chris: On the 'penalty' - Saka made the wrong choice. He gambled on getting the penalty decision when he should have backed himself to score. Doesn't mean it wasn't a penalty - but you can't take that risk when the goal is right in front of you. Lessons to learn for the second leg.

Savs: This is the type of Champions League night we have been missing! The good news is the tie is still there to be won. We can make chances and score against this Bayern team. Both their goals came from Arsenal errors. But we need to learn quickly and play like we do in the Premier League. Keep the ball and control the game as the counter-attack is their strength.