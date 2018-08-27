Viewers not impressed with NBC's 'green zone' innovation for 'Sunday Night Football'

NBC’s “green zone” technology appears to be pointless and prompted fans to mock the technology’s debut without mercy on Twitter. (AP)

The yellow line is a Hall of Fame level sports broadcasting innovation.

The digitally imposed first-down marker developed by Sportvision and launched on ESPN in 1998 changed the way fans watch football and has inspired a host of digital enhancements to improve the home viewing experience.

NBC launches redundant technology

In the tradition of the yellow line, NBC launched the “green zone” during its “Sunday Night Football” broadcast featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the green zone. On third downs, see just how far players will have to go at any point during the play to get a first down. pic.twitter.com/cCLdkdLjls — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 27, 2018





This did not go over well.

The issue here is that the green zone is pointless. NBC digitally alters the field a darker shade of green between the line of scrimmage and first-down marker, showing fans how far the ball needs advanced to achieve a first down.

It’s a cool idea if the yellow line didn’t already do that exact job, only better.

Fans show no mercy for “green zone”

Twitter users were quick to point this out and mocked the “green zone” without mercy.

The green zone … when the technical director is bored and wants to see pretty colors! — jgderuvo (@jgderuvo) August 27, 2018





The green zone is for all the idiots who couldn’t understand the yellow line – What Al Michaels wanted to say — Football Observer (@Chris_Lomas_) August 27, 2018

Story Continues





Somewhere Matt Damon is breathing a huge sigh of relief knowing that jokes about The Green Zone will now be referencing this ridiculousness instead of his awful film. pic.twitter.com/FjyOh9DbiT — Brett Wintheiser (@BrettWintheiser) August 27, 2018





haha the new "green zone" on SNF is pretty stupid. — Matt Dempsey (@MattDemps20) August 27, 2018





NBC just debuted the “green zone.” I don’t know, I thought the yellow line pretty much showed you all you had to know..?? — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) August 27, 2018





Someone went to the green zone and came up with the idea — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) August 27, 2018





Meanwhile, some color blind viewers were left wondering what the fuss was about.

Rest of Twitter: Complains about the new SNF "Green Zone" right now on Twitter. Me (Colorblind): I see nothing new here… — Hayden Brush (@Hayd3nBrush) August 27, 2018





Yes, the Color Blind Association of America is having an emergency meeting about this Green Zone concept. We will defend our rights. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 27, 2018





Networks are constantly looking to find new innovations to improve the viewer experience. This attempt seems bound for the trash heap.

