Viewer's guide to Notre Dame football products at the Senior Bowl

SOUTH BEND — Skipping the Sun Bowl was step one for select Notre Dame football players with NFL aspirations.

Step two is unfolding this week in Mobile, Ala., where four of the five Irish invitees to the Senior Bowl are getting a chance to make up for that lost opportunity.

In addition to official weigh-ins and daily open practices, there are interviews with NFL personnel types and a nationally televised showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday on the NFL Network. Here’s a guide to Notre Dame’s contingent at the Senior Bowl:

QB Sam Hartman

After going 36-21 (.632) as a starter across six college football seasons, including a 9-3 cameo in 2023 at Notre Dame, Hartman is getting a chance to share National team reps with Heisman Trophy finalists Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon).

Great to see this guy! @sam_hartman10

The fish are bitin’ in Troy, Alabama anytime you wanna come see us! 👀⚔️



SOIL! pic.twitter.com/SLQpkxFHqw — Gerad Parker (@GeradParker1) February 1, 2024

Hartman measured at 6-foot-1, 209 pounds with a hand size of 9 5/8 inches. That leaves the former Wake Forest grad transfer as the lightest of the seven quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, and only Spencer Rattler of South Carolina is shorter.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman runs for a touchdown against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Only Michael Pratt (Tulane) and Carter Bradley (South Alabama) have smaller hands than Hartman among this week’s QB crop.

LB JD Bertrand

Even without the Sun Bowl to cap off his decorated career, Bertrand became the first player since Manti Te’o (2010-12) to lead the Irish in tackles three straight years. Bertrand did that despite missing the Central Michigan game as he recovered from a concussion suffered early in the second half against N.C. State.

A two-time team captain, Bertrand (6-1, 235 pounds) joins former ACC counterparts Payton Wilson (N.C. State) and Cedric Gray (North Carolina) among the National squad’s inside linebackers.

I came away very impressed with Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand. Very knowledgeable and carries himself well. Loved his response about responsibility in zone coverage, what he’s focusing on there and the tendencies he focuses on when watching tape. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/9LnYWX1s8G — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 31, 2024

CB Cam Hart

The first pure cornerback in two decades to serve as a Notre Dame captain, Hart overcame three shoulder surgeries during his five-year career.

Measuring at just under 6-3 and 204 pounds, Hart has a 7-7 ¾ wingspan that ranks second among the 15 cornerbacks in Mobile. Last fall Hart allowed just 15 completions (no touchdowns) for 137 yards; over his final 33 games he allowed just three scoring catches.

Asked Notre Dame CB Cam Hart about how he’s always under control, patient and plays physical. Credits much of that to his cornerback coach Mike Mickens. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/qBENUHKf01 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 1, 2024

Notre Dame CB Cam Hart locks down North Carolina WR Tez Walker #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Tze6NV5b7v — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

LB Marist Liufau

Listed as an edge player on the National roster, Liufau measured at 6-2 and 239 pounds with a wing span of 7-9. After missing the entire 2021 season with a compound leg fracture, Liufau ranked first and fifth in total snaps (1,241 combined) for the Irish defense the past two seasons.

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

A late addition to the American roster after upgrading from the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Ohio State grad transfer finished with a late-season flourish that included a sack, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the Sun Bowl win over Oregon State.

The New Jersey product led the 2023 Irish with five sacks, 11 hits and 10.5 tackles for loss. His 49 tackles ranked fifth.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Five Notre Dame football products hope to impress at Senior Bowl