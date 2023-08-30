View the NFL’s waiver wire order after roster cuts
The Denver Broncos finalized an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but the roster moves are not over just yet.
After the team’s preseason finale last week, Broncos coach Sean Payton explained that roster shuffling will continue, starting with waiver claims on Wednesday morning.
“It takes a minute [to sort out the roster],” Payton said. “Then we’re evaluating everyone else’s cuts. We claim fifth this year which is high. That’s a good spot to be in.”
The NFL’s waiver wire order is the same order the NFL had for the draft earlier this year. Before trades, Denver was set to pick fifth overall in the 2023 draft, so the team will be fifth in the waiver wire order this week.
Here’s a look at the NFL’s complete waiver wire order.
1) Chicago Bears
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Denver Broncos
6) Los Angeles Rams
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Carolina Panthers
10) New Orleans Saints
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Cleveland Browns
13) New York Jets
14) New England Patriots
15) Green Bay Packers
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Los Angeles Chargers
23) Baltimore Ravens
24) Minnesota Vikings
25) Jacksonville Jaguars
26) New York Giants
27) Dallas Cowboys
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Cincinnati Bengals
30) San Francisco 49ers
31) Philadelphia Eagles
32) Kansas City Chiefs
After waiver claims are processed, teams can begin building 16-player practice squads. After that, attention will turn to the regular season.