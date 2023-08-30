View the NFL’s waiver wire order after roster cuts

The Denver Broncos finalized an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but the roster moves are not over just yet.

After the team’s preseason finale last week, Broncos coach Sean Payton explained that roster shuffling will continue, starting with waiver claims on Wednesday morning.

“It takes a minute [to sort out the roster],” Payton said. “Then we’re evaluating everyone else’s cuts. We claim fifth this year which is high. That’s a good spot to be in.”

The NFL’s waiver wire order is the same order the NFL had for the draft earlier this year. Before trades, Denver was set to pick fifth overall in the 2023 draft, so the team will be fifth in the waiver wire order this week.

Here’s a look at the NFL’s complete waiver wire order.

After waiver claims are processed, teams can begin building 16-player practice squads. After that, attention will turn to the regular season.

NFL Waiver Wire Order

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

