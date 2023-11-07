View Exterior Photos of the 2025 Ram 1500

Ram

The 2025 Ram 1500 lineup is set to arrive with a modestly redesigned look for the interior and exterior. Though the star of the show are the pairing of Hurricane inline-six cylinder engines that arrive to replace the outgoing Hemi V-8.

The 2025 truck shows off a modestly redesigned front end. The grille is slightly larger, and some of the trim pieces within the grille are gone.

At the back of the car, there are redesigned taillights that Ram describes as having a "jeweled" appearance.

The maximum towing capacity is now 11,580 pounds, while maximum payload moves to 2,300 pounds.

There's also a new optional adaptive headlight package called "Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) that includes twin projector headlamps with up to 15 degrees of movement based on steering input.

The power tailgate at the back of the truck adds a new obstacle-detection feature that can be controlled via key fob.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six produces 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque in its base format, while the High Output version of the engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

The Pentastar V-6 returns to the 1500 lineup as the base engine option.

Ram is also promising that a new truck called the Ram 1500 RHO will arrive during Q3 2024.

That truck will essentially arrive as the new TRX, though it will lose the massively powerful Hellcat-derived 6.2-liter Hemi V-8.

It will instead feature the same 540 horsepower Hurricane as the more mundane trucks in the 1500 lineup.

