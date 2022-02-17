How Should We View the Bengals Entering 2022?

The Bengals played a fourth-place schedule in 2021. That, coupled with the decline of the AFC North down the stretch of the season allowed the Bengals to have the fortune of playing the 30th ranked schedule overall (aka the 3rd easiest) in the entire NFL this year.

And specifically on offense, Joe Burrow’s Bengals were fortunate to play the NFL’s second-easiest schedule of defenses in 2021.

Strength of schedule is typically undervalued when accounting for a team’s ability to win games. As anyone who bets on games knows, playing a tough opponent adds difficult to a team’s chances to win that game, and the spread is adjusted to account for that.

The Bengals played just 5 games in the regular season against teams that ranked top-15 in efficiency. They went 1-4 in these games, losing to the Browns, Chargers, 49ers and Packers and coming from behind to beat the Chiefs (I’m removing the Week 18 loss to the Browns when the Bengals sat their starters).

Had the Bengals played a tougher schedule, they very likely lose too many games and don’t make the playoffs. But thanks to playing the 3rd easiest schedule in the NFL as a result of their 4th place AFC North finish in 2020, the Bengals lucked out and beat a lot of bad teams last year.

However, luck is a part of the NFL, and it helps teams make these storybook runs through the postseason. I’m here for it.

That said, we need to understand it so we can properly forecast what lies ahead in the 2022 season.

Here’s something scary for Bengals fans:

FIVE of the last SEVEN Super Bowl losers failed to meet win expectations the following year, and only ONE team exceeded expectations.

2015 Seahawks went UNDER 10.5 projected wins (10)

2016 Panthers went UNDER 10.5 projected wins (6)

2017 Falcons went OVER 9.5 projected wins (10)

2018 Patriots PUSHED 11 projected wins (11)

2019 Rams went UNDER 10.5 projected wins (9)

2020 49ers went UNDER 10.5 projected wins (5)

2021 Chiefs went UNDER 12.5 projected wins (12)

Story continues

On top of that, I went back and looked at every Super Bowl loser since 2005 (16 prior years). None of these teams that made the Super Bowl and lost had the benefit of playing a fourth-place schedule like the Bengals did.

But now the Bengals will be playing a first-place schedule in 2021, which adds to the overall schedule difficulty. Instead of playing the fourth-place teams from the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East, the Bengals must play the first-place teams in those divisions. That means instead of playing the Broncos, Jaguars and Giants in 2022, the Bengals must face the Chiefs, Titans and Cowboys, and two of those games are on the road.

That won’t be easy, and it certainly won’t be as easy as the 2021 schedule.

But before we look too far forward, to further understand what the Bengals did in 2021, let’s look back at their playoff run.

Often, memories are clouded with cognitive biases which impact rational judgement. One such memory bias is “euphoric recall” which is the tendency of people to remember past experiences in a positive light, while overlooking negative experiences associated with that event.

Before we get too far removed from this Super Bowl run, let’s remember these Bengals playoff games:

They led by 7 points at halftime at home vs the Raiders and were 1 snap away seeing the Raiders send the game to overtime with seconds left.

Against the Titans the next week, they led by 3 points at halftime and the game was tied with less than a minute to go with the Titans driving for a game winning field goal before Ryan Tannehill threw an interception to allow the Bengals to kick the game winning FG instead of the Titans.

Against the Chiefs the next week, they trailed 21-3 at halftime, a margin that could have been even larger, and rallied to win by a FG thanks to their defense to win in overtime.

And against the Rams in the Super Bowl, they trailed by 3 points at halftime and lost by 3 points in what was a highly competitive second half. That said, prior to the loss of Odell Beckham Jr, it looked as if the Rams offense was going to roll up points – they had scored 2 touchdowns in their first 4 drives but after Beckham’s injury, they scored 1 touchdown in their final 8 drives.

Four playoff games. Three one-score wins. One one-score loss.

And the Bengals were outgained in yardage in every single game.

As we sit here days removed from the Super Bowl, what is one of the biggest narratives regarding the Bengals?

It’s the performance of Joe Burrow. Frankly, the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl were all about Burrow as well.

I literally saw TV commentators state the Bengals would become a “Patriots-like dynasty” after they won the Super Bowl.

After the loss, I’ve since seen other TV commentators state that Joe Burrow right now is the best quarterback in the NFL.

I don’t know why we have to do this to young quarterbacks. Why do we need this level of hyperbole to get through the offseason?

Isn’t it enough to say Joe Burrow has a great future ahead of him, has already proven he was worthy of being selected #1 overall and the Bengals are extremely lucky to have found their franchise quarterback?

Instead, we have to make up things that then require dissection to show their flaws.

I just listed all of the close games the Bengals won this playoff run. It was remarkable. All of their games were one-score wins. One would assume, then, that Joe Burrow, with all the accolades being thrown his way, put his team on his back in the second half of these games and led them to these wins.

But here’s the reality:

In the second half of all games in the playoffs, every Burrow dropback averaged -0.30 EPA.

In four playoff games, in the second half he threw a total of 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

These stats don’t come close to fitting the narrative that he was the singular reason the Bengals pulled out these close wins in an improbable playoff run.

I know what you’re going to argue, however – you’re going to say the ridiculous number of sacks (12 in total) skewed his EPA per dropback, and I would agree. Even if you exclude plays that ended in sacks, Burrow’s EPA per dropback in the second half of games was -0.02.

OK, you’re next argument is surely that sacks are too binary, and we need to exclude any pressures as well.

Fine.

In the second half of games, when Burrow was not pressured, his EPA per dropback was -0.12 and he threw 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. This EPA/dropback ranked 11th out of 14 playoff QBs.

The point is to present facts that counter the hyperbole that is floating around. To restate - Joe Burrow has a great future ahead of him, has already proven he was worthy of being selected #1 overall and the Bengals are extremely lucky to have found their franchise quarterback. We don’t need to go crazy with anything beyond that in my opinion.

The point is to document the facts so that when we look back in months to the Bengals Super Bowl run, we can avoid the euphoric recall bias and remember that while Joe Burrow is a great young quarterback, he didn’t strap the Bengals to his back and steam roll through the 2021 playoffs.

The Bengals were a fun team in 2021 that played solid football and were fortunate to win three straight one-score games despite being outgained in yardage in every single game.

So, what’s next?

Is there a silver lining? A positive?

Absolutely, there are several.

Joe Burrow has all offseason to heal his injured MCL and the team’s weakness is glaringly obvious to the front office. They know they have a playoff-caliber team and a quarterback capable of making a run, so it should be pretty clear how they need to upgrade.

And they’ll have the ability to do so. Thanks to Joe Burrow’s rookie deal and cheap cap hit, the Bengals have a ton of cap space right now. They have the fourth-most cap space of any team this offseason. And they have the seventh-most draft capital of any team right now, when you account for the value of their picks in the draft.

While the Bengals were fortunate to play a very easy schedule last year, they didn’t make the playoffs thanks to a massive number of wins combing by razor-thin margins. The Bengals played in 9 games decided by one score, and went 4-5 in these close games. So, we wouldn’t expect to see more losses in 2022 simply from regression of a great mark in close games in 2021.

We also won’t see turnover regression, as the Bengals 2021 turnover differential was zero on the season. They had just as many takeaways (21) as they had giveaways (21).

The worst thing going for the Bengals in 2022 simply will be expectations and schedule. With Aaron Rodgers future uncertain and the retirement of Tom Brady, a listing of the NFL’s top QBs sees the vast majority of top, young QBs in the AFC (sorted by age):

Patrick Mahomes (26)

Josh Allen (25)

Joe Burrow (25)

Lamar Jackson (25)

Justin Herbert (25)

While the top QBs in the NFC that you might include at the top of the NFL being Matthew Stafford (34), Russell Wilson (33) and Dak Prescott (28). It’s a brutal quarterback gauntlet in the AFC.

So it’s on the Bengals front office and coaching staff to improve. They have the cap space, the draft picks to do just that. They have a young franchise quarterback who can still improve and there is very little reason to believe he won’t.

But history shows teams off Super Bowl losses face uphill battles their next season. The Bengals must avoid the tendency to believe “we were close, we just need a little bit more”. The reality is that like most teams that make the Super Bowl, they got very lucky along the way. Both with injuries and their fortunate schedule during the regular season to allow them to make the playoffs, and then with one-score wins in coinflip-type games during the playoffs. Yes, they were close to winning the Super Bowl, but the 2022 season will be an entirely different animal, and the Bengals need to make considerable strides in order to feel confident they can take the next step and win it all against a tougher 2022 schedule.

Frankly, I am surprised the Bengals have the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Only the Chiefs, Bills and Rams are viewed as more likely to win the Super Bowl. There is reason to believe the Bengals "could" be in the conversation if all goes well this offseason. But I need to see more from this team before I think there is any value in betting the Bengals to win the 2022 Super Bowl.