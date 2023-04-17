View all 37 moves the Broncos have made so far this offseason

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was busy during free agency.

The Broncos signed 12 outside free agents and re-signed five of their in-house free agents. Denver also made a few cap-related roster cuts, and they lost 11 in-house free agents to other teams.

Now the Broncos will turn their attention toward the 2023 NFL draft. Denver currently holds five picks, with their first selections in the third round. The Broncos might also be able to add some more draft capital through trades.

So far this offseason, Denver has not made any trades, but that might change as the draft draws closer. Here’s a quick look back at the 37 moves the Broncos have made so far this offseason.

Signed 11 players to reserve/future contracts

The Broncos signed WR Victor Bolden, G Parker Ferguson, CB Faion Hicks, CB Delonte Hood, DB Devon Key, RB Tyreik McAllister, OLB Wyatt Ray, OL Hunter Thedford, LB Ray Wilborn, DL Jordan Jackson and OT Isaiah Prince to future reserve/contracts following the 2022 season.

Those players officially joined the 90-man offseason roster when the NFL’s new league year started in March.

12. Signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

13. Released RB Chase Edmonds

14. Released G Graham Glasgow

15. Released CB Ronald Darby

16. Waived WR Victor Bolden

17. Waived WR Freddie Swain

18. Signed DE Zach Allen

19. Signed TE Chris Manhertz

20. Signed OT Mike McGlinchey

21. Signed QB Jarett Stidham

22. Re-signed DB P.J. Locke

23. Re-signed ILB Alex Singleton

24. Signed RB Samaje Perine

25. Signed G Ben Powers

26. Signed FB Michael Burton

27. Signed CB Tremon Smith

28. Waived CB Lamar Jackson

29. Released OLB Wyatt Ray

30. Re-signed ILB Jonas Griffith

31. Signed P Riley Dixon

32. Rescinded P Corliss Waitman’s ERFA tender

33. Re-signed CB Essang Bassey

34. Signed RB Tony Jones Jr.

35. Signed WR Marquez Callaway

36. Signed C Kyle Fuller

37. Re-signed OL Quinn Bailey

What's next?

The Broncos have five picks to use in the NFL draft from April 27-29:

Round 3: No. 67 overall via Colts (2022 draft trade)

Round 3: No. 68 overall (own selection)

Round 4: No. 108 overall (own selection)

Round 5: No. 139 overall (own selection)

Round 6: No. 195 overall via Steelers (Malik Reed trade)

After the draft, Denver will fill out the 90-man offseason roster with undrafted free agent signings.

