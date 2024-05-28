Vierling leads Tigers against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

Pittsburgh Pirates (25-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (3-4, 3.05 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -152, Pirates +127; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Matthew Vierling's four-hit game on Sunday.

Detroit is 26-27 overall and 13-14 at home. Tigers hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Pittsburgh has a 13-14 record in road games and a 25-29 record overall. The Pirates are 19-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene is second on the Tigers with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 9-for-27 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe has a .280 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 12 doubles and six home runs. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-45 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Martin Perez: day-to-day (groin), Joey Bart: day-to-day (thumb), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

