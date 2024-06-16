Vieri praises Milan target Zirkzee but highlights: “Not a prolific goalscorer”

Joshua Zirkzee has ended up at the top of AC Milan’s wish list for the No.9 role and advanced talks are ongoing with his entourage. The former striker Christian Vieri has praised the Dutchman but also highlighted what is on everybody’s mind.

Milan need to sign a striker as Olivier Giroud has left the club, leaving the No.9 shirt and role vacant. Several names have been linked with the Rossoneri but the most advanced negotiation involves Bologna’s Zirkzee, who was great this past season.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by MilanNews, the former striker Christian Vieri was asked about the Euros and Zirkzee’s late call-up to the team. He praised the player but also highlighted the fact that he’s not really a prolific goalscorer.

“I was very surprised that they hadn’t called him before. He’s one who plays with the team and for the team: not a prolific goalscorer, but he has a lot of quality and when he scores goals, it’s easy for him to do it very well,” he stated.

Most fans are keen on Milan signing a proper goalscorer, like Lautaro Martinez for Inter and Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus, but there’s no denying Zirkzee’s qualities either. And the Rossoneri didn’t exactly have issues with scoring goals this past season, spreading it between several players.