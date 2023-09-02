Viera back: Hawks football gets into the rhythm but falls to Satellite comeback

SATELLITE BEACH Viera High band members gathered in the parking lot just north of the stadium and cheerleaders warmed up on the east sideline as Hawks football players unloaded their buses behind the bleachers and made their way into the stadium on Friday evening.

The return to action for the Viera football team looked like any other game. On the field, the Hawks offense got rolling early with quarterback Chase Cromartie using his legs and frequent passes to receiver Zack Pillow to move to the 1-yard line. From there, Pillow scored the first touchdown of the 2023 regular season for Viera on a fourth-and-goal catch.

Satellite, the home team, spoiled the night for Viera in the end, coming from behind for a 29-28 win, but the Hawks got back into the normal pace of the season. All varsity and junior varsity activities were suspended on Aug. 20 following the revelation of a video appearing to depict hazing of some team members by others.

Week 2 Brevard HS football roundup: Cocoa 2-0, Heritage defense still perfect and more

"I'm excited to see them get back to the season, because they work really hard for it, and a lot of them deserve to have a chance to play this year," said Allison Arroyo, mom of two Viera football players, after she arrived 45 minutes before kickoff. "It's a good team."

The team was allowed to return to practices and other activities on Aug. 23, but South Fork athletic director Ed Geiger said on Aug. 22 that he had accepted a Week 1 forfeit from Viera, so the Hawks sat out while other area programs played last week.

Any players who were suspended were not identified due to the Federal Educational Right to Privacy Act.

Both teams had bands and cheerleaders in attendance Friday. Scorps students and others on the home side wore American flag paraphernalia, a student theme for the evening. Stands for Satellite fans were nearly full, and the Viera side, with fewer seats, was packed.

There were others in the stadium ready for a football game. A.J. Bengoa, in her second year of selling concessions as a board member of the Satellite Instrumental Music Foundation, said she only knew "a little bit" about the Viera controversy, but she knew what the income from selling hot dogs, hamburgers and more would do for young Scorps musicians.

"We're mainly fundraising for a big trip this year to Indianapolis and Louisville for the orchestra and wind instruments to attend a convention over spring break," she said. "That's going to be a huge financial need, so one of these games basically pays for two students to go. The more students we can fundraise for, it enable everyone to be able to go."

Viera opens its home season in Week 3 against Rockledge. Satellite will play at Melbourne next.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Viera High football opens regular season in Week 2 of 2023