Vienne powers Lady Hornets past Whitehouse

Apr. 20—WHITEHOUSE — Huntsville softball continued its winning way Tuesday night against Whitehouse with a 10-2 win for the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Hornets were powered by senior Jensen Vienne who finished the game with four RBI in her 3-4 appearance at the plate.

"It seems like this team always runs off of comfort, they love to have a good time," Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan told KSAM's Carlos Zimmerman after the game. "They have a great time, they are relaxed and they have confidence in each other. I think that's amazing to watch."

Offense is something Huntsville holds to a high standard during district play, and they have had just one slump during district. However, Vienne was able to break open with her day.

While Vienne had a stellar day, it's not all on one person. There were six Lady Hornets with multiple hits, with all but one player not reaching base.

But, for Huntsville, a 16-hit performance with just one game left in their regular season can lead them to a big boost as the playoffs near.

"When Jensen rounded third she hit my hand and said 'it's about time' and I know that Jensen can and we have known that she can, but to see her perform that way in the box it was about time to see her shine," Bryan said. "I think everybody shined tonight and we adjusted in situations and I can't ask more of my offense."

Jaelynn Duke was back in the circle for Huntsville for the first time since throwing 171 pitches through 13 innings of work against Lufkin and she did not miss a beat. She would go on to pitch four innings allowing just one hit in her outing.

Duke would also strike out four before she was moved to shortstop for Hope Grant.

Grant got the start during Thursday's game and it was her first outing since district. She would also pitch well, but in her three innings of work, she would allow three hits.

"Looking into the postseason we are trying to get everybody ready for that and I think Jaelynn has done a great job holding it down for us in district and I have no problem putting her back in," Bryan said. " Hope pitched amazingly the other night and she did a good job tonight. Both pitchers gave up a couple of hits but I can't ask much more of the pitching staff."

With one game left in the season, the Lady Hornets will head back to Kate Barr Ross park to close out their season. First pitch will come at 5:30 p.m. against Jacksonville.