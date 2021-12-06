Videos show wet, windy weather conditions for Patriots-Bills

You won't believe the wild weather conditions for Pats-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All signs point toward a wet and windy Monday night showdown between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park.

The latest weather forecasts predict the temperature to be in the mid-30s for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff and drop as the night goes on. It looks like wind also will be a significant issue as gusts may reach as high as 50 mph.

Our own Phil Perry shared some footage of the weather conditions at Highmark Stadium, and it sure looks like it'll be a challenging game for New England's rookie quarterback Mac Jones and Bills QB Josh Allen.

This should be fun. pic.twitter.com/vJELhylQsy — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 6, 2021

Kickers, punters, and returners are in for a brutal night as well. ESPN's Mike Reiss shared a video of Patriots return specialist Gunner Olszewski testing out the wind factor.

Gunner Olszewski throwing the football in the air to himself and watching it blow away. pic.twitter.com/zdSyopcvlB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 6, 2021

As if the freezing temperatures and high winds weren't enough, it's snowing sideways a couple of hours before kickoff.

We can expect both teams to put an emphasis on the run game in this one. They won't have much of a choice.

The winner of Monday night's Patriots vs. Bills matchup will earn the first-place spot in the AFC East heading into Week 14. New England (8-4) enters the game with the top seed in the AFC.