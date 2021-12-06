Videos show wet, windy weather conditions for Patriots-Bills

Justin Leger
·1 min read
You won't believe the wild weather conditions for Pats-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All signs point toward a wet and windy Monday night showdown between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park.

The latest weather forecasts predict the temperature to be in the mid-30s for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff and drop as the night goes on. It looks like wind also will be a significant issue as gusts may reach as high as 50 mph.

Curran: Will weather strike a blow to Jones in Pats-Bills?

Our own Phil Perry shared some footage of the weather conditions at Highmark Stadium, and it sure looks like it'll be a challenging game for New England's rookie quarterback Mac Jones and Bills QB Josh Allen.

Kickers, punters, and returners are in for a brutal night as well. ESPN's Mike Reiss shared a video of Patriots return specialist Gunner Olszewski testing out the wind factor.

As if the freezing temperatures and high winds weren't enough, it's snowing sideways a couple of hours before kickoff.

We can expect both teams to put an emphasis on the run game in this one. They won't have much of a choice.

The winner of Monday night's Patriots vs. Bills matchup will earn the first-place spot in the AFC East heading into Week 14. New England (8-4) enters the game with the top seed in the AFC.

