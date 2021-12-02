Videos: JOK proving Browns got a steal in 2nd Round

The Cleveland Browns season has not gone the way they wanted so far in 2021. While the 6-6 Browns have a chance to turn things around in the last five games of the season, the schedule makes that very tough.

The expectations were understandable coming into the season. They were not just built off of hype but the solid foundation that was laid in 2020. On top of continuity on offense, the defense had many upgrades that seemed to set it up to take a huge step forward in 2021.

At times, the defense has met those aspirations. Much like the team as a whole, that side of the ball has been inconsistent, at best.

One of the many additions to the defense in the offseason was second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Expected to be selected even before Cleveland picked in the first round, the Notre Dame linebacker fell to the second round due to concerns about a heart-related issue.

There were also some concerns that he was too small to play linebacker and would get run over by linemen. In the team’s Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Owusu-Koramoah showed that he knows how to deal with those kinds of blocks:

Recognition, block deconstruction, and textbook tackle! JOK is one of the biggest steals in this class. pic.twitter.com/kHNfXs8mzH — Damian Parson 🏈 (@DP_NFL) November 29, 2021

Against the Ravens, the rookie linebacker also showed the speed that had many so high on him in the first place:

JOK chasing down Lamar. He's been everywhere pic.twitter.com/eEViNOaMfu — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 29, 2021

The Browns have gotten good play out of their top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft and have a lot to look forward to from both in the years to come. Owusu-Koramoah has already proven to be a steal and one of the best defensive rookies in the NFL.