Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live

Forced By The Pressure: Paul Ryan had his college tuition paid by the US tax payer after his father died. He was graduated with a degree in Economics, and read books written by the fiction writer Aynn Rand, who had no education is economics or sociology, and who was a failed playwright who died alone and broke. My. Ryan worked for a few months for his uncle in his insurance business and then since that time has collected a pay check from the US tax payer. He has never had a job or owned a business. He has net worth of $5.3 million, or more. Social Parasite.