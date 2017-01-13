Who will win - Texans or Patriots?
Yahoo Sports and Shutdown Corner decide the winners of key matchups as the Houston Texans and New England Patriots face off in the AFC playoffs.
Yahoo Sports and Shutdown Corner decide the winners of key matchups as the Houston Texans and New England Patriots face off in the AFC playoffs.
mike: This would be both amazing and unbelievable if it wasn't done by a Muslim terriost supporter. So obama is talking all kinds of BS about Trump and Russia and next day is buddies without a evil, mass murderer. Libs are with out a doubt the most dishonest, corrupt and hypocritical people on the planet.
112