This Week Fast Forward 4.30.2017

angel: 1. American Taxpayers do NOT want our tax dollars spent on a stupid wall. 2. We do NOT want to cut Meals on Wheels, children's education, SSA or Medicare, VA & disabled benefits, before/after school programs, PBS, EPA, FDA, Dept of Education, Dept of Interior so you can give $54 BILLION INCREASE in military spending. 3. We do NOT want to GIVE TAX CUTS (free money) to already wealthy 1% moocher billionaires, CEOs, Corporations 4. We do NOT want another WAR-FOR-PROFIT in Middle East or Asia. 5. STOP going on wasteful GOLF VACATIONS on American Taxpayer dime. (has already spent over $50 MILLION - use YOUR own money, TRUMP) 6. STOP dropping multi-million dollar BOMBS on other countries! (so far spent $250 MILLION) 7. We do NOT want ACA repealed - it already works - just fix it stupid - we WANT REFORM not replace. 8. We WANT prices, premiums & profits CAPPED of insurance & Big Pharma - if they don't like it KICK THEM OUT OF USA - they have gouged us too long. 9. STOP polluting our air, water and agricultural lands 10. DO NOT attempt to sell off national park lands for pennies on the dollar - those lands were donated for the benefit of ALL AMERICANS - it is NOT YOURS to sell! 11. Stop being a MORON and embarrassing USA. 12. The day America will be great again is the day TRUMP IS KICKED OUT OF OFFICE along with his greedy cronies and clown appointees.