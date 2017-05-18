Video Captures Parents Fighting in Church During High School Graduation

Scott: In this age of absolute psychotic polarization, I highly doubt we'll see a president over 50% approval rating again in my lifetime. Nobody uses their brain anymore. When they vote, they write down whatever name has an (R) or a (D) next to it, like they're voting on which football team is best. It's complete lunacy. You could run Kim Jong Un on the ballot, if there was one of those two letters next to his name, idiots would vote for him.