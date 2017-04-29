Two-Man Game: The future of the Bulls
The Vertical’s Chris Mannix and Bobby Marks discuss what the Bulls will do with marque players like Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler.
There’s been plenty of talent that has been selected during the NFL draft, but what can often be swept under the rug is how those picks come to be. The Patriots original slate of draft picks has seen tons of movement.
The Golden State Warriors hope to get injured reserves Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes back from injuries for the second round of the playoffs after getting more than a week off between series. The Warriors said Saturday that Barnes has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday night’s Game 1 and Livingston remains questionable but is hopeful he will be ready to return. Barnes has been sidelined since April 8, while Livingston sprained a finger on his right hand in Game 1 of the first-round against Portland.
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (right) shakes hands with his father, LaVar Ball, after a March 4, 2017, game between UCLA and Washington State. (AP) After a standout freshman season at UCLA, Lonzo Ball is widely expected to be one of the first players selected
LEYSIN, Switzerland (AP) — Simon Yates outlasted Richie Porte to win the Tour de Romandie's main mountain stage and earn the leader's yellow jersey on Saturday. Britain's Yates easily held off Australian Porte as both clocked the same time for the 163-kilometer (101-mile) trek to Leysin ski station. Yates, riding for the Orica-Scott team, took a 19-second lead on Porte to start Sunday's 18-kilometer (11-mile) time trial to Lausanne that ends the six-day race. Emanual Buchmann of Germany placed third, 20 seconds back, and was third overall, trailing Yates by 38 seconds. Fabio Felline of Italy fell to fourth overall, 44 seconds back, after holding the lead since Tuesday. Three-time Tour de France
New 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was so close to becoming new Saints linebacker Reuben Foster that he was on the phone with Saints officials making plans to go to New Orleans when he got the call informing him he was heading to San Francisco. “I clicked over for the San Francisco 49ers and I think I said, ‘Hello?’ while the New Orleans Saints were still on the line. But I wanted to be a 49er so bad,” Foster said today. Foster said that while the Seahawks were on the clock with the 31st pick, the Saints informed him that they were taking him 32nd. When 49ers General Manager John Lynch called, Foster initially thought Lynch was calling to tell him that the 49ers would take him in the second round,
Jean-Gabriel Pegeau put the Ottawa Senators on his back, and led them to a 6-5 double overtime victory over the New York Rangers with a four score performance in Game 2.
Turns out the months-long melodrama of Ian Poulter’s unsuccessful attempt to hang onto his PGA Tour card was all for naught: Poulter is now fully exempt for the remainder of the season, all thanks to Brian Gay’s balky thumb and a rare bit of common sense by Tour bureaucrats. Gay gave the Knockdown an exclusive peek at how the story played out over the last two days. Gay is a four-time Tour winner who in recent years has suffered a run of bad health.
Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a set and a break down to halt Maria Sharapova's comeback on the WTA Tour in the Stuttgart Open semi-finals. Mladenovic remained unbowed, however, and fought back admirably to level before both women appeared beset by nerves towards the end of the decider. The Frenchwoman was broken when serving for the match at 5-3, but hit back immediately to end Sharapova's return and leave the Russian relying on another wildcard if she is to compete at the French Open next month.
The Chicago Bears came under fire during the first round of the NFL Draft for giving up three extra draft picks just to move up one spot to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Using those values, the four picks given up by the Bears were worth nearly 2,000 points. The No. 2 pick they received in return was worth just under 1,000, meaning they paid a net price of almost 700 points worth of draft picks.
[MEDIA] For those that follow the NBA he's been one of their main reporters for a long time. Basically an Adam Schefter of NBA scoops. Unbelievable
Though much has been said about the agonies and challenges facing Steve Kerr, including speculation about when, or if, hell return as head coach of the Warriors, little has been put into words that capture the significance of his absence. Veteran guard Shaun Livingston, a man who knows perspective as well as anyone in the NBA, took a moment Saturday to cut through the palaver and pity to offer a clear and vivid illustration of Kerrs value as a man and as a coach. Its just his presence, his personality, Livingston began.
Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa has defended the decision to redesign its power unit layout for 2017 despite suffering a number of reliability and performance issues at the start of the season. Entering its third year since returning to F1 as an engine supplier, Honda looked to make gains by revising the layout of its power unit to mirror that of pace-setter Mercedes. The decision appeared to backfire, though, with a lack of both performance and reliability leaving customer team McLaren frustrated and without a single point after three races.
Any questions about how Ryan Lochte would be received in his return to competition were answered by the mob scene around the Lane 4 starting block shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday. There somewhere in the crowd lining the pool two, three, four deep in some places right up to the water’s edge at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring Nationals, there somewhere in the midst of the guy hoisting his kid, the swimmers, the grandma standing on her tiptoes to get a peak at him, was Lochte. The six-time Olympic champion, the bad boy of American swimming, the national embarrassment who upstaged last summer’s Olympic Games, was now forgiven, the crowd’s positive energy washing over him like a wave of warm water. “We’re so close to Coachella Valley now that there’s a lot of good vibrations,” cracked former U.S. Olympic coach Jon Urbanchek.
Quickly after being drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer hopped on a teleconference to introduce himself to the Dallas media. Here's a transcript of his comments from the call, as provided by the Cowboys: On whether his lip tattoo is real: “Yeah it is real.” On when he got the tattoo: “High school, actually.” On how bad it hurt: “It was actually pretty easy. It was one of the easier ones I’ve gotten. I have, including that one, four total. Two on the inside of my arms and one on my wrist.” On whether there was a meaning behind getting the word “Believe” tattooed on his lip: “Yeah it is my absolute favorite word. It
Back in L.A., the Chargers are trying to make a good first impression and climb out of the AFC West cellar. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: The Chargers always looked like a potential sleeper landing spot for a wide receiver-Keenan Allen has had a hard time staying healthy, and they relied on players outperforming expectations last year. Williams gives QB Philip Rivers a big, physical receiver, something with which Rivers always has had great success.
The Patriots selected Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise with the 131st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Wise is a rangy, versatile player that Bill Belichick would love to move around the defensive line. Wise was also a teammate of current Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, a Super Bowl LI hero. Here our some reactions from analysts and fans: The reactions have been positive thus far, as the Patriots add depth along the defensive line. After adding Derek Rivers in the third round, it’s clear the Patriots are looking to add talent and depth along the defensive line.
Reigning Olympic 100- and 200-meter champion Elaine Thompson and 4x400 relay runners Fitzroy Dunkley and Janieve Russell anchored impressive Jamaican victories on Saturday at the 123rd Penn Relays. It's great to see that we were able to win and show our heart," Russell said. Thompson, who last weekend helped Jamaica to the 4x200 title at the IAAF World Relays in Bahamas, outraced US Red anchor Morolake Akinosun down the final stretch to win in 42.25 seconds with the Americans .17 of a second behind and USA Blue third in 42.90.
Not even a late-April tournament date could spare the Pac-12 Championship from some typical Colorado weather. The second round of Pac-12s at Boulder Country Club was suspended Saturday because of, yep, snow. There was a 30-minute snow delay on Friday before most teams were able to finish their second rounds. Scores reflected the difficult conditions, as players wrapped up Friday in 25-degree temperatures with a snow/sleet mix. Only two players are under par – Oregon’s Wyndham Clark and Washington’s Carl Yuan, with two holes to play in their second round – and the defending champion Ducks lead the way at 16 over par. Top-ranked USC is 31 over after two rounds of the play-six, count-five format.
The Vikings filled another need when they selected Rodney Adams out of South Florida. The wide receiver will fill the immediate role of kick returner for the Vikings, after Cordarrelle Patterson left for the Oakland Raiders in free agency. Adams joins a wider receiver corps that has plenty of talent in Stefon Diggs, Laquon Treadwell and Adam Thielen, so Adams is not likely to see much time on the field on offense, but will make an immediate impact in special teams. In 2015, he averaged 29.1 yards per return and in 2016 he averaged 24.3 yards per return, according to Sports Reference. Adam is a dynamic athlete, as he scored touchdowns in multiple ways, according to Mike Wobschall. The Vikings
Over the past two playoff games, Fraser has joined acting head coach Mike Brown, as well as assistants Ron Adams and Jarron Collins, on the front row of the bench. Because he has long shouldered more responsibility than is normal of a player-development coach, Fraser’s view of the court might really be his most significant change to filling in as one of Golden State’s three top assistants. When Kerr missed the first 43 games of last season because of problems stemming from back surgery, Fraser joined then-acting head coach Luke Walton in the front row. Kerr insisted when he returned that Fraser continue to participate in the coaches’ huddle, a privilege typically reserved for the head coach and his three main assistants.