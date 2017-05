Susan: Trump: "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???" Yep, that's how Castro, Hitler, Putin, Kim Jong Il, Idi Amin, Lenin, Chiang Kai-shek, Ho Chi Minh, Saddam Hussein, Pol Pot, Josef Stalin and a plethora of other petty dictators solved their problems with the press. Keep it up, Mr. President, you're only showing all of us exactly who you are!