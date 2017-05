Ever wanted to soar with a bird? Now you can.

Paraglider Scott Mason created this unique experience to allow thrill seekers the chance to fly with birds of prey. Parahawking is his way to help others understand and appreciate the birds.

In this clip he takes flight with another paraglider and soars high above Nepal with an Egyptian vulture. The vulture even swoops in and takes food from her hand. Credit: Scott Mason via Storyful