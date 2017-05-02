Susan Sarandon Calls Debra Messing 'Trumpian' and 'Not Well Informed'

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter, Susan Sarandon talked about her recent political Twitter rivalry with Debra Messing and how they interact offline. When Andy Cohen said he loved their Twitter feud he went on to ask if they've spoken in person. It turns out that both Sarandon and Messing are New York Rangers fans and though they've both been in the same stadium at the same time, their interactions are only online.

Messing, who was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton, and who was very anti-Trump probably didn't appreciate it when Sarandon went on to say "She's not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn't thought through. She's maybe 'Trumpian' maybe a little bit like that."

After this interview, the idea of Messing and Sarandon kissing and making up seems pretty far off, but maybe not so far off for Sarandon and her fellow guest, Naomi Watts. After Cohen asked Sarandon if she had ever "swam in the lady pond" she said no but Watts said it was never too late and they exchanged a silly smooch.