Shaq talks Melo, trade rumors, and his favorite dunk of all-time

Steve F: I think you are seriously misreading what happened in 2016 .. which happened not only here, but in the UK, and is happening in France and most likely Germany, Australia, and Canada next… people are tired of being governed by "mommy knows best" politicians… we want our nations back from foreign interlopers and liberal-do-gooders. Those of us who voted Trump in do not WANT him to lean toward consensus… consensus is what has lead us to the dung heap of a nation we are today. Sorry, but you've got this all wrong. Trump is a bit of a child in some ways, but largely he is doing everything we who voted for him wanted.. and the more the left and the media tries to tell us how bad we are and tries to thwart us, the more they assure Trump a 2nd term!