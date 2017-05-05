Sex assault reported on NC State's campus

Joe Sixpack: Remember when the GOP howled with outrage because Obamacare was "rammed through" in a "mere" 17 months, after the bill was made available to the public, multiple debates were held, and many GOP amendments were included? And now they just passed Trumpcare through the House, which was available for public scrutiny for less than 24 hours and was not debated at all. No amendments from democrats were even considered, and the GOP voted with absolutely no concern or understanding of what the bill would actually do. And Trump is bragging about it. Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican, and Trump is your king.