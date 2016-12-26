Will we see Tony Romo in Week 16?

T.J.: The hounding of Chump is just beginning. Trumptards thought Hillary had a lot of baggage? Trump's bagage is just starting to be exposed. We will not stop beating on him until he can't take it anymore and has a full twitter meltdown and they take him away in a padded wagon. We are going to do to Trump, what the GOP could not do to Obama; make him a one term president. And it's going to be so easy because the Chump is a egomaniac moron that things he's smarter than he really is. He is bound to screw up "bigly". It will be "unpresidented".