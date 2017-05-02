Schultz sets Penguins fans off with late goal

Daily Norseman

When quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered his non-contact knee injury just prior to the start of last season, one of the few encouraging bits of news about the incident was that Bridgewater had, reportedly, not suffered any significant nerve damage in his knee. While the road to recovery for #5 was going to be long and arduous enough as it was, nerve damage to the knee would make things that much more difficult to overcome and possibly jeopardize his career. Well, one of the “Ten Things I Think I Think” from Sports Illustrated MMQB writer Peter King in his Monday column seems to fly directly in the face of those reports. Then, just before the season started, he took one awkward step on the practice field and blew out his knee and did significant nerve damage, and there reportedly hasn’t been enough regeneration, and here we are.