Schultz sets Penguins fans off with late goal
With time running out in the 3rd period, Justin Schultz scores to tie the Penguins with the Capitals and send Game 3 to overtime.
Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson may or may not have broken up with reality star, Khloe Kardashian. One report says Thompson wants to focus on the playoffs, with Cleveland about to beging a second-round series against Toronto. Another report says Thompson is reuniting with the mother of his child.
The veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder was among the many layoffs at ESPN last week that caught the sports-media world by surprise. While Werder said his layoff was effective immediately, he told the Dallas Cowboys-centric podcast "The Doomsday Podcast" that ESPN asked him to cover the NFL draft after informing him he was being laid off. "And the next thing they told me to do as a former employee of ESPN was stay and cover the Saints' draft, which seemed like an odd way to begin your unemployment.
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers already don’t like each other, mostly because they have to share a state and seem to battle often for the AL West crown. The benches cleared in the sixth inning when Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. threw a pitch behind Rangers slugger Mike Napoli. The Rangers had already hit two Astros hitters in the game and Napoli had homered earlier in the game off McCullers, so baseball being baseball, that’s just about enough evidence to call that a payback pitch.
One of the key parts of the police report on the rape accusation against Oakland Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley was two witnesses saying Conley did not have sex with his accuser. Conley met with police Monday, where he was reportedly expected to give a DNA sample. Conley, a cornerback from Ohio State, was drafted in the first round by the Raiders last week despite the open investigation.
A 12-year-old chess champion in Malaysia was forced to withdraw from a youth tournament in the country after tournament organizers deemed her knee-length dress too "seductive," the girl's coach said. The tournament director of the National Scholastic Chess Championship held April 14-16 made the call personally, the coach noted, after finding the dress to be "temptation." "We found this statement completely out of line!" youth chess coach Kaushal Khandhar wrote on Facebook. He said the incident left his student feeling "extremely disturbed, and embarrassed." Dress codes in chess are not unusual, as FIDE, world chess's governing body, allows tournament organizers to set them before their events
Barcelona great Xavi praised the "spectacular" Cristiano Ronaldo, but said the Real Madrid star's problem was how good Lionel Messi is. Ronaldo and Barca maestro Messi are regularly compared and always in the discussion over the greatest players of all-time. Xavi, a former team-mate of Messi's at Camp Nou, said Ronaldo deserved credit, but feels the Portuguese attacker is behind the Argentinian.
With the women’s featherweight division newly running, a fight between current champion Germaine de Randamie and Cristiane Justino — the ruler of 145 pounds for the last decade — seems like a slam dunk. But it hasn’t been that easy. De Randamie has been conspicuously silent over the last few weeks, and questions remain as to where she stands with her health. The Dutch fighter said she suffered a hand injury stemming back to a fight with Larissa Pacheco in 2015, nearly two years before she took the inaugural belt against Holly Holm at UFC 208 in Brooklyn. Since then, very few details have come out as to how she is doing, and how long she expects to be sidelined. Justino has recently asked for
Rafael Nadal winning in Roland Garros a record 10th time would be an enormous accomplishment according to his uncle and coach Toni. Nadal now has the chance to do the same in Paris with the French Open approaching at the end of the month. "No," Toni said when asked if they have discussed their chances at Roland Garros, as quoted on Roland Garros' official website.
Saturday should have been a special day for former Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans. He should have heard his name called at the 2017 NFL draft. He certainly has the talent to play in the NFL, even if it may be a few years before he’s ready to contribute. Evans went undrafted, though. It wasn’t a total shock. Many analysts believed he could have used another year in school. Virginia Tech fans agreed, but they obviously had more selfish reasons for wanting Evans, who broke the school records for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, to return to Blacksburg for another season. Evans didn’t really have a whole lot to gain from coming back another year though. Sure, he may have
With Sidney Crosby's status up in the air after leaving Game 3 in the third period and not returning, Mike Sullivan addresses how the Penguins will move forward.
Now he's actively trying to get the Chino Hills coach fired. Apparently his son wasn't so keen on changing schools or he wasn't as accepted with open...
The New York Yankees played an extremely eventful series against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. On Friday, they came back from a 9-1 deficit to win 14-11 in 10 innings. Here’s the really weird part: Mitchell pitched in one inning, played first base in the next inning, and then pitched again in the inning after that.
Markelle Fultz is going to the Chicago Bulls after a major trade in our latest mock draft. The Lakers won our initial fake lottery draw. Last week, the Sixers got the top pick and the Lakers’ pick by virtue of it falling outside the top three.
Italian cyclist Gianni Moscon was suspended by his Sky team for six weeks after he racially abused another rider last week during the Tour of Romandie. Moscon was also given a formal written warning and told to attend a diversity awareness course, following a disciplinary hearing, Sky said in a statement on Monday. Moscon racially abused FDJ's Kevin Reza after the third stage on Friday. Sky said Moscon apologized to Reza after the stage, and the following morning to him and his team, and the apology was accepted. Sky did not withdraw Moscon from the race, which ended on Sunday, after talking with FDJ. "Gianni recognizes that his behavior was wrong and how seriously Team Sky take this kind of
WWE Raw looks to shake off a weird, and at times awful, WWE Payback pay-per-view that was highlighted by a very good main event. Airing from Sacramento, California, Raw figures to have stout competition from some lynchpins of the NBA playoffs in addition to an apparent baby delivery episode from the always-pesky Love & Hip Hop, which typically owns Raw in the ratings war. Last week saw the hit reality show post a rating of 1.47 in the 18-49 demographic compared to Raw’s average of 1.03. WWE Raw Key Competition: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta—Joseline’s Special Delivery NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (Conference Semi-Finals, Game 1) NBA Playoffs: Houston Rockets at San Antonio
Anderson Silva on Monday said he is prepared to either fight Yoel Romero at UFC 212 or retire. Silva had initially been slated to fight Kelvin Gastelum on June 3 at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro. The UFC has continued to note that Silva would fight on the card and has been searching for a suitable opponent.
John Bormann woke up on Sunday morning thinking he’d be playing against the Charlotte Stone Crabs in Port Charlotte, Florida. Before that could happen, the 24-year-old Single-A catcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system had to make it across the state in three hours, alert his family, his teammates and his friends and somehow convince himself that this was actually happening. With Pittsburgh’s Francisco Cervelli out with a sore foot on Sunday, the Pirates needed a backup catcher to fill in.
Shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday night, the frenzy to sign undrafted rookie free agents began. And although no signings have been announced officially, the New York Giants appear to have gotten quite a haul. Highlighted by Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph, Texas Southern offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker and Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, Big Blue landed some of the biggest names available. For that reason, it should come as no surprise their tally has received some attention around the league. Chad Reuter, an NFL Network draft analyst, recently graded the undrafted free agent signings, and he believes the Giants’ additions are among the top five in the league.
When quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered his non-contact knee injury just prior to the start of last season, one of the few encouraging bits of news about the incident was that Bridgewater had, reportedly, not suffered any significant nerve damage in his knee. While the road to recovery for #5 was going to be long and arduous enough as it was, nerve damage to the knee would make things that much more difficult to overcome and possibly jeopardize his career. Well, one of the “Ten Things I Think I Think” from Sports Illustrated MMQB writer Peter King in his Monday column seems to fly directly in the face of those reports. Then, just before the season started, he took one awkward step on the practice field and blew out his knee and did significant nerve damage, and there reportedly hasn’t been enough regeneration, and here we are.
Arsenal have been advised by former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves to sign Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele. Since arriving in Germany, Dembele has caught the eye of Europe with some impressive performances, including nine goals and 19 assists in 43 games in all competitions this season. The French youngster was also one of the bright sparks in Dortmund's disappointing 6-3 aggregate Champions League quarter-final loss to Monaco.
The Mets were Ren-done when Tony stepped on the field.The Washington Nationals put up 23 runs (yes, 23 runs) against the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Anthony Rendon hit three home runs and collected 10 RBI (yes, three and 10) on his own it was
Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball tournament had its draft and announced its rosters on Sunday.
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images Is the next Tony Romo waiting in this year’s crop of undrafted players? The 2017 NFL Draft may be over, but that doesn’t mean teams are done adding important contributors for the upcoming season
Valtteri Bottas will find Formula One race wins easier to come by after taking his maiden victory at the Russian Grand Prix. Bottas started third in Sochi, but jumped the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen before aptly controlling the latter stages of the race as four-time world champion Vettel closed onto his gearbox.
Leave it to the uber creative fans in Nashville and a pregame sign to turn a really stupid comment by a talking head on TV into a way to support their player. During pregame warmups in Nashville, the Predators fan above held the sign against the glass for Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and the rest of his teammates to see. The sign is in reference to an asinine comment made on Friday about Subban by NBC hockey “analyst” Mike Milbury.
