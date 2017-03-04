Rory McIlroy shoots 65 to lead at Mexico Championship
In the second round of the 2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Rory McIlroy shot 65, including a hole-out eagle from the fairway, to take a 2-shot lead heading into the weekend.
In the second round of the 2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Rory McIlroy shot 65, including a hole-out eagle from the fairway, to take a 2-shot lead heading into the weekend.
John Galt: Sec. of State Hillary Clinton personally signed off on a transaction that gave Russia a 20% stake in the entire U.S. stockpile of uranium. Shortly thereafter, Uranium One made $2 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton made a Moscow speech for a $500,000 cash payout. But somehow it's Donald Trump who is kowtowing to the Russian government?
3.1k