R2, Gm4: WSH @ PIT

Jan: If you are a Vet like I am and voted for this person in the White House, now you see that your are getting the big finger. They tried to get me into Tri-Met which is private insurance as far as I can tell. I refused, because I have part B insurance which I probably would have lost, as you cannot hold 2 insurances with medicare coverage. I don't understand why the GOP has to lie, and then blame the other party for their inept nonsense. Politics I guess. I wonder if Humpty Trumpty will blame Obama for this fiasco I wouldn't be the least bit surprised.