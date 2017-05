Jody: An investigation into Trump's ties to Russia should have been completed by now. Trump defaulted on so many loans to US banks that they wouldn't lend to him any more. Then he defaulted on a loan to a German bank, which ruled out loans from most European banks. Enter the Russians. Trump Jr. said that the Trump organization had cash "pouring in" from Russia. The head of the US Russia Chamber Of Commerce said that in 2016, Trump was in debt to Russians to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Who in Russia would have that kind of money? Putin and friends. Then, President Obama imposed sanctions on Russia. That put a halt to a $500 billion deal between Russia and Exxon. Russia had oil but lacked the technology to get to it. Exxon had the technology. Trump owed Russia, so Russia had a strong motive to get him into office and get the sanctions lifted. Sources: The Making of Donald Trump by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist David Cay Johnston, Rachel Maddow and many others