Premier League Goals of the Season

C M: Frankly, any nation that wants to come to the U.S., act uncivilly and/or violently toward the citizens of our nation needs to be placed on notice that they'll be expelled. And then to blame the victims? We can hardly agree with the opinions of a nation that's turned it's head away from a true democracy and instead is rapidly going down the road to full dictatorship. Perhaps it's time we and the EU pull their support from Turkey.