Oilers wore down late from Ducks' physical play
NBC Sports•
The Oilers were up three goals with minutes left in regulation, but wore down late allowing the Ducks to make an incredible comeback.
Col Korn: Trump needs a psychological evaluation to see what kinds of mental "issues" he is having. The stakes are too high to deny this any longer and anybody who does deny needs one too. Unfortunately for US Trump could be a babbling fool in the Oval Office but as long as he can sign his name he is perfect President for republican party
1k