O'Hara on Andy Reid: His first 15 scripted plays are 'phenomenal'

Anthony: Its mind numbing how Trump conducts himself, and why people choose to either support or ignore it. And before anyone goes off the rails, this applies to all politicians who behave like this, regardless of party affiliation. You can't just paint any media organization as "fake" simply because you don't like whats being written or said. This information has been corroborated, and Trump and his team need to be specific about what they feel is inaccurate.