NHL Top 5 Jerseys of all time

Gene: Why does the media keep denying there is voter fraud? No one really knows how much fraud because we do not have adequate laws to prevent fraud and to uncover it when it occurs. If that woman had checked all YES on her registration form no one would have known she voted illegally. She got tripped up because she checked a "NO" instead of "YES" on one box. Past time to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote and a government picture ID when voting at the polls. Why not? The elderly and the indigent all have ID to get their government benefits. So who really has a problem? This isn't 1929 America where virtually no one had a picture ID. How many other illegal aliens have slipped through the cracks and have been voting for years? Oh, and if you don't know the difference between resident and citizen then you should not be voting.