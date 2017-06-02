NFL NOW Numbers: Cardinals Edition

R: I would recommend people do research on the kyoto protocol. The US senate never ratified that we would join. Yet, the US met all reduction of greenhouse gas requirements. Then countries like Japan, Russia and canada who did ratify the agreement, pulled out due to the fact they were looking at paying huge penalties for not meeting those goals..It's what you do, not what you say..Why would a leader agree to something if it may not be able to follow through..This would not be in the best interest of your country? We can still work to lower CO2 emissions, but not be held to a standard that may not be possible