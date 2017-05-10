MLB pitcher Mark Melancon speaks out on PKU
Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Melancon of the San Francisco Giants opens up about Phenylketonuria, a disorder his young daughter is battling
Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Melancon of the San Francisco Giants opens up about Phenylketonuria, a disorder his young daughter is battling
bumblebee: This illiterate dysfunctional fake president is an embarrassment to this country. He's a liar doesn't keep his promises and needs to realize he's not doing a good job and should be fired. Comey he says isn't performing neither is he. At least Obama is smart and wise. I guess he gets the last laugh. It feels like he's been Trump has been president for four yes, so exhausting.
1.2k