MLB Free Game of the Day 05/14/17

Written Word: Comey doesn't have to talk to the press personally, all he has to do is testify before the United States Senate again and tell the truth and the media will cover that. Trump apparently doesn't know what "public record" means. I have an idea Trump, why don't you have that law firm of yours that received the 2016 award for the Best Russian law firm write a letter to Comey. Do you know what "intimidation of a witness" and "obstructing a Senate investigation" mean? Perhaps your attorney's can explain it to you.