Meerkats Have a Ball With New Enrichments

A May 18 video shows zookeepers at Symbio Wildlife Park coming up with a way to ensure their meerkats are remaining active.

Animal enrichments are ways keepers encourage and stimulate natural behaviours in animals through their physical senses. For meerkats, this might be in the form of their food being stuffed in a hollow toy.

“We don’t want to make it too easy for them,” said Symbio zookeeper, Jules who was prepping the enrichments for the meerkats.

This video shows the meerkats playing with the balls while trying to pry the fruit and vegetables from them. Credit: Facebook/Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful