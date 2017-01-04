Will media distract Giants heading into Wild Card Weekend?

Comment hidden due to low rating: Dear President Barack Obama...Happy New Year's to you and your beautiful family!!! CONGRATULATIONS on the Glendale 134 Freeway being renamed in your honor!!! Soon you will no longer be in office but I am already beginning to miss you. I just want to personally thank you for leaving us with a robust economy, a strong housing market, and an even stronger stock market! Thank you for visiting Japan and doing the right thing by apologizing for the atomic nuclear holocaust in Hiroshima and Nagasaki! Thank you for pushing for stricter gun laws to protect our nation from further mass shootings! Thank you for boosting the Stock Market after the 2008 recession thanks to Bush's invasion of the Middle East! Thank you for continuing to lower our gas prices! Thank you for increasing the minimum wage to help out those struggling families! Thank you for implementing the Affordable Care Act to help out 30 million uninsured Americans with pre-existing health conditions. Thank you for being a kind, compassionate man who stands up for those who have no voices like the Muslim-Americans, African-American males, and undocumented immigrants. I appreciate that we you killed Bin Laden, did NOT invade any Middle Eastern nation, and involved America in NO MORE FUTILE WARS! I greatly appreciate that you saved 1.2 million American jobs when you bailed out the auto industry. Please forgive us ungrateful Americans who tend to forget the hemorrhaging of 800,000 jobs (thanks to Bush) just before you took office. PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR COUNTRY NOW THAT DONALD TRUMP IS UNOFFICIALLY OUR PRESIDENT BY THE ELECTORAL VOTE AND NOT BY THE POPULAR VOTE. IT IS SUCH A SHAME THAT MR TRUMP IS ABOUT TO DESTROY AMERICA, BRING BACK TRICKLE-DOWN ECONOMICS, GIVE HUGE TAX CUTS TO THE WEALTHY, AND DEMOLISH THE MIDDLE CLASS BY RAISING OUR TAXES! .....You and your elegant wife are a such a class act who have made my life so much better and I will sincerely miss you both Mr. and Mrs. Obama!