Markieff Morris Injured
Markieff Morris falls to the court in obvious pain during the second quarter.
Markieff Morris falls to the court in obvious pain during the second quarter.
James: HOW IT WORKS: Rich families already send their kids to Private School at their own total expense. Vouchers would help them pay part of the cost. Poor families can't afford Private Schools even with vouchers, so they are still out in the cold. It is like a Giant Tax Break for the rich. That's it, that's what it is all about and nothing else.
301