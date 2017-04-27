LUIS ENRIQUE HAPPY WITH FRINGE PLAYERS

David: Corporations are already able to deduct so many things from Profits they pay little in taxes. Just because the RATE is 35% does not mean they pay 35% on PROFITS. THIS is a scam. It is going to hand more money to the wealthiest and little to the low and middle income taxpayers. They can change or increase the deductions for singles and couples all they want , but the important thing is what is the % of taxes owed on the ADJUSTED GROSS INCOME? If that goes up then what has been gained? Property taxes on homes is suppose to be a deduction but I don't see that mentioned here, ,they say they are keeping the interest deduction on a mortgage but do not mention the deduction for property taxes. Is that intact and if so.. say so! This is the typical Republican shell game. We have been down this road with Reagan and Bush. Same old crapola.. more for the rich and corporate giants and less for US.