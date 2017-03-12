Kansas team breakdown
Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans gives his take on the Jayhawks' chances in the NCAA tournament.
Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans gives his take on the Jayhawks' chances in the NCAA tournament.
The RealLily: That's the problem. The Trump has become so outrageous that the ridiculous seems normal. If Obama had done or said ONE of the things that Trump has, he'd already been up for impeachment. The GOP is a two-faced group of phonies and liars with NO--repeat NO--family values at all. They lack basic honesty and respect for our country even.
2.3k