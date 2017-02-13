Jordan Spieth breezes to big win at AT&T Pebble Beach
In the final round of the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth remained steady carding a streak of 14-straight pars on his way to claiming his 9th PGA TOUR title.
In the final round of the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth remained steady carding a streak of 14-straight pars on his way to claiming his 9th PGA TOUR title.
None: I'm glad we started deportations now instead of later. Can you imagine how hard it would be as more of these people are present in the country, a larger demographic to pander to, etc? This should have been done decades ago. And, we need an "English-only" law. I'm sick of everything printed in two languages. You won't find that in Mexico.
269