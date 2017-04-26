Hume reviews opening stretch of Trump's presidential term

PKT: And what is it about checks and balances you don't understand? The court is a separate branch of government tasked with interpreting the laws. The 9th is just one circuit where appeals are made. There is a whole process and if the Supreme Court decides it will review those lower court appeals otherwise they stand. If a case makes it as far as the court it has something like an 80% chance of being overturned because they take the controversial cases. But complaining about the court shows just how stupid and dangerous Trump is. It gets worse every day.