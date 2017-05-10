High School Duo's North Korea Rap Somehow Earns Them an A+

Zach Washburn is a student at Waynesboro High School in Virginia who shared a video of a rap about North Korea which he and a classmate wrote and performed for their AP Government class on May 9.

Washburn wrote that the song was written the night before it was due but nonetheless impressed their teacher, Christopher Johnson, so much he gave them an A+. The video shows the two students taking turns rapping about Kim Jong-Un and the current state of North Korea while dressed up in matching hats and t shirts. Credit: Twitter/zachwashburn via Storyful